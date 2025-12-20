Turkish defense, aviation exports jumped by 30% over same period last year: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that Türkiye's defense and aviation exports reached $7.445 billion in the last 11 months, up from the same period last year.

Speaking at the Commissioning of Naval Platforms Ceremony, Erdoğan said: "In the last 11 months, our defense and aviation exports increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion."

He stressed that Türkiye is currently the world's 11th largest defense exporter, adding that the country aims to rank among the world's top 10 in defense and aviation exports by 2028, with an export target of $11 billion.

President Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye's defense industry projects not only aim to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and technology production capacity.

"In every project we carry out in the field of the defense industry, we aim not only to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and our capacity to produce technology," he said.

He also underlined that Türkiye is among the 10 countries worldwide capable of developing and launching its own warships.

"We have launched the construction processes of our 300-meter-long aircraft carrier, which will be the elder brother of TCG Anadolu," he said.

Erdoğan also stressed that further projects will be commissioned to enhance deterrence on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace, noting that all stages from research and development to mass production are carried out with domestic and national resources.

He said the investments were not aimed at preparing for war, saying: "All these investments we have implemented are not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and our future."

- Türkiye-Pakistan naval cooperation

President Erdoğan also welcomed Pakistani guests attending the ceremony, saying, the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan, rooted in shared history, will continue, grow and strengthen in the years ahead.

He recalled that a contract was signed in September 2018 for the construction of four MİLGEM corvettes to meet the needs of the Pakistan Navy, noting that the first vessel, PNS Babur, was delivered to Pakistan on May 24, 2024.

"Today, we are delivering PNS Khaibar, which has successfully completed all testing and trial activities," Erdoğan said.

He also stressed that the third ship, PNS Bedir, is planned to be delivered at the end of June 2026, while the fourth vessel, PNS Tarik, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

"I wish these state-of-the-art vessels to be beneficial for the brotherly Pakistan Navy," he added.









