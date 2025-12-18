International Criminal Court 'strongly rejects' new US sanctions against 2 judges

A picture taken on November 28, 2025 in the Hague shows the outside of the International Criminal Court (ICC). (AFP Photo)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Thursday that it "strongly rejects" new US sanctions on two ICC judges, labelling the move a "flagrant attack" against the independence of an impartial judicial institution.

The ICC harshly criticized the announcement of new US sanctions on Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates pursuant to the mandate conferred by its States Parties from across regions," the ICC said in a statement.

It said that when judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk.

"Such measures targeting judges and prosecutors who were elected by the States Parties undermine the rule of law," said the court.

The statement reiterated that the court stands firmly behind its personnel and behind victims of unimaginable atrocities.

Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced US sanctions on the two ICC judges for being "directly engaged" in what he called "the illegitimate targeting of Israel."

Previously, the US sanctioned ICC officials for authorizing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, warrants which accuse both officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.