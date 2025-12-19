Israeli forces injure 3 Palestinians, detain 4 in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire and four others detained in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Friday, medics and witnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two Palestinians who were wounded in Al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah in central West Bank.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the camp and took positions among residential buildings, firing live bullets and tear gas canisters.

The Red Crescent said a third Palestinian was injured in the leg by Israeli fire near a separation wall in the town of Al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem.

In the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians after they confronted illegal settlers who had stormed the Beit Furik plain and attempted to attack farmers.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.