FM Fidan: Türkiye to pursue foreign policy goals with resolve after Ambassadors Conference

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Türkiye will continue to work resolutely to achieve its goals by drawing strength from its deep-rooted diplomatic tradition.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said the 16th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara from Dec. 15 - 19 under the theme, "Foreign Policy Promoting Peace, Stability, and Prosperity," has concluded.

Fidan noted that the conference focused primarily on internal ministerial assessments, consultations on regional and global issues, and discussions on steps to be taken.

He added that meetings were held covering a wide range of fields, including the economy, defense, security, multilateralism, digitalization, mediation, connectivity, energy, environment, migration and visa practices.

"We had the opportunity to listen first-hand to the views and recommendations of our ambassadors, who represent our country with great dedication in the regions where they serve," said Fidan.

"In line with the outcomes of our conference, we will continue to work with determination to achieve the goals we have set, drawing strength from our deep-rooted diplomatic tradition," he added.







