Rubio says 'no peace' possible unless Hamas disarms

There cannot be peace in Gaza unless Hamas disarms and no longer poses a threat to Israel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.
"If Hamas is ever in a position in the future that they can threaten or attack Israel, you're not going to have peace," Rubio told journalists, adding: "That's why disarmament is so critical."
Rubio said the U.S. hoped talks between Lebanese authorities and Israel would lead to a strong Lebanese government and see the Hezbollah group disarmed.
"We are hopeful that talks between Lebanese authorities and Israelis will create outlines and a way forward that prevents further conflict," Rubio told a press conference.