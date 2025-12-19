 Contact Us
Published December 19,2025
RUBIO SAYS NO PEACE POSSIBLE UNLESS HAMAS DISARMS

There cannot be peace in Gaza unless Hamas disarms and no longer poses a threat to Israel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

"If Hamas is ever in a position in the future that they can threaten or attack Israel, you're not going to have peace," Rubio told journalists, adding: "That's why disarmament is so critical."

Rubio says US hopes talks between Lebanon and Israel lead to a strong govt

Rubio said the ‌U.S. ‍hoped talks between Lebanese authorities and Israel would lead to a strong Lebanese government and see ⁠the Hezbollah group disarmed.

"We are hopeful that talks between ‌Lebanese authorities and Israelis will create outlines and a ‍way ‍forward that ‍prevents further conflict," ⁠Rubio ‍told a press conference.