Türkiye finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – ministry

Türkiye said on Friday ‍it had found a ‌Russian-origin ‍Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, the Interior ⁠Ministry said.

The ministry said initial assessments indicated the drone had ‌been used for reconnaissance and surveillance ‍purposes, adding ‍that an ‍investigation into ⁠the ‍incident was ongoing.



The incident came after Ankara shot down a drone on Monday that had "lost control" as it approached its airspace from the Black Sea.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned against the Black Sea becoming an "area of confrontation" between Russia and Ukraine, following several strikes in recent weeks on ships in the region.

A Turkish vessel was damaged last week in a Russian air strike near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, just hours after Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of a summit in Turkmenistan.







