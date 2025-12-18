US, UAE discuss 'urgent' need for humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan: State Department

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pressed the United Arab Emirates on the need to achieve a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Sudan during a call Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a State Department statement.

"They also discussed the importance of stability in Yemen in the fight against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in the statement.

The call came as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues unabated. The fighting since April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.