 Contact Us
News World Greek MP ousted from EU group after attacking journalist

Greek MP ousted from EU group after attacking journalist

Greece's main opposition party, SYRIZA, expelled MEP Nikos Pappas from its group and initiated disciplinary actions to remove him entirely for physically assaulting a journalist.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 18,2025
Subscribe
GREEK MP OUSTED FROM EU GROUP AFTER ATTACKING JOURNALIST

Greece's main opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), announced Wednesday that it expelled Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nikos Pappas from the European Parliament group for assaulting a journalist.

"SYRIZA President Sokratis Famellos has removed SYRIZA MEP Nikos Pappas from the party's EP group due to his unacceptable conduct," it said in a statement.

It also confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated to expel Pappas from the party entirely.

Pappas admitted in remarks published by Greek media that he physically assaulted a journalist in Strasbourg and expressed regret about his actions.