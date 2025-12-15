UN Security Council members stress reform, accountability, conflict resolution for next secretary-general

Permanent members of the UN Security Council on Monday outlined their expectations for the next secretary-general, emphasizing the need for reform, accountability, and a return to the organization's core mandate amid growing global challenges.

The council held an open debate on the role and qualities of the next UN chief, set to take office after current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' second term ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

UPHOLDING FAIRNESS, JUSTICE



China's delegation stressed four key principles for the next leadership, beginning with upholding fairness and justice to lay a solid foundation for lasting peace.

The delegation emphasized remaining committed to political solutions as an effective pathway to peace and prioritizing development to address the root causes of conflict.

"Without development, peace cannot be sustainable and conflicts cannot be truly resolved," China said, adding that upholding multilateralism and strengthening international synergy in safeguarding peace is essential.

BRING UN BACK TO BASICS



France said the next secretary-general must bring the UN back to basics and help achieve the vision of peace and prosperity established 80 years ago.

"The secretary-general is the incarnation of an international order based on the rule of law, the guarantor of this form of humanity," the French delegation said.

The delegation noted that the world expects the secretary-general to serve as a "compass" on global issues.

"The next secretary-general must be accountable for the effectiveness of the organization," it added.

SECRETARY-GENERAL PLAYS KEY ROLE IN UN'S WORK



Russia acknowledged that the UN often fails to meet international community expectations despite its "enormous potential."

"It's only possible to overcome the crisis of trust in the UN by agreeing on in good faith and then implementing intergovernmental decisions by adapting the UN system to changing realities, with a leading role played by the member states," Moscow added.

The Russian delegation emphasized viewing the secretary-general as playing a key role in the UN's work, which should be carried out in "strict compliance" with the UN Charter, respecting "neutrality and equidistance."

ADDRESS GLOBAL CHALLENGES 'HEAD ON'



The UK highlighted the UN's unique ability among multilateral organizations to convene states and strengthen global cooperation to lift people out of poverty, eliminate disease, respond to natural disasters, uphold human rights, and prevent conflict.

"It will be the responsibility of the next UN secretary-general to confront and address these challenges head on," the UK delegation said.

London wants to see a UN refocused on core priorities, including maintaining peace and security, delivering humanitarian and development assistance, and protecting human rights.

"This should include an expansion of the use of the Secretary General's good offices for conflict mediation, including in protracted crises," the UK added.

'INEFFICIENCY, EXCESSIVE SPENDING AND LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY'



The US criticized the UN as having become a bloated bureaucracy weighed down by "inefficiency, excessive spending, and lack of accountability."

"The next secretary-general must bring the UN back to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the US delegation said, emphasizing that the UN chief's responsibility is to ensure that the UN serves member states.

Washington expects the next secretary-general to respect state sovereignty, guarantee fiscal responsibility, cut "wasteful spending," and ensure efficiency in internal operations.

"It is a critical moment for the UN. Effective leadership is essential to implement needed reforms," the US said.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 countries, with five permanent members, including China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, and 10 non-permanent members elected to two-year terms.

Permanent members hold veto power on non-procedural issues, allowing any single member to block a resolution.