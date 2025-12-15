Thailand moves to hold general elections on Feb. 8

Thailand's Election Council on Monday approved a general election for Feb. 8, 2026 to elect new members of the House of Representatives.

Applications for MP candidates will be accepted on Dec. 27-31, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS. Applications for party-list candidates and prime ministerial candidate lists will be accepted on Dec. 28-31.

Parliament was dissolved on Friday by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the request of Anutin Charnvirakulm, the nation's prime minister.

The king issued a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives after Anutin formally requested fresh elections within 45 to 60 days.

Thailand's current parliament was formed after the May 2023 general election.

The move towards snap elections comes amid months of continuing border clashes with Cambodia which have taken dozens of lives.





