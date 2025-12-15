EU condemns ‘dangerous actions’ by China in South China Sea

The EU on Monday condemned what it described as recent "dangerous actions" by the Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea against Philippine fishing vessels, citing risks to civilian lives and violations of international law.

In a statement, the EU said the deployment of water cannons and the cutting of anchor lines by Chinese vessels threatened the safety of life at sea, caused injuries to civilians, and undermined the lawful exercise of maritime rights.

The bloc recalled that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) constitutes the legal framework governing all activities in the world's oceans and seas and must be respected at all times.

It also underlined that the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is final and legally binding on the parties concerned.

Calling for a reduction of tensions, the EU urged China to exercise restraint, refrain from the use of force or coercion, and resolve disputes peacefully in full respect of international law.

Tensions have persisted in recent years between China and the Philippines, a US ally, over competing claims in the South China Sea.