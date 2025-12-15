KREMLIN: KYIVS NON-NATO STATUS IS CORNERSTONE IN TALKS

 Contact Us
On Monday, the Kremlin described Kyiv's non-NATO status as a "cornerstone" in talks to end the war. This statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that some NATO members oppose Ukraine's bid to join the alliance.

Published December 15,2025
The Kremlin on Monday called Kyiv's non-NATO status a "cornerstone" in talks to end the war, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted some of the alliance's members were against his country joining the bloc.

"This issue is one of the cornerstones and requires special discussion," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, during a daily briefing.

He added Russia was expecting the United States to "provide us with the concept that is being discussed in Berlin today", as Zelensky held talks in the German capital with US envoys and European leaders seeking a way forward.