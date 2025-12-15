Thousands of Romanians protest against judicial abuses

A sixth day of protests calling for a clean-up of the Romanian judiciary was expected on Monday, after thousands took to the streets of the capital Bucharest and other cities on Sunday to support judges and prosecutors denouncing systemic abuses.

Roughly 700 Romanian judges and prosecutors have signed an open letter on social media complaining of "profound and systemic dysfunction" in the justice system.

President Nicusor Dan responded by announcing he would hold consultations with members of the judiciary on December 22, saying that when so many magistrates complained of "an integrity problem in the justice system, things are very serious".

The letter came after independent media outlet Recorder aired a documentary last week that alleged that chief judges, who are politically backed, use legal loopholes for unethical practices, including questionable acquittals, and that judges or prosecutors who complain often face disciplinary action.

Judges on Romania's judicial watchdog said the documentary was an attempt to destabilize the justice system.

Roughly 10,000 people marched in Bucharest late on Sunday chanting "Justice not corruption," "We see you," and "Independence not obedience." Thousands of protesters also gathered in other cities across Romania.

"At the moment, the most visible impact in society is that trust in the Romanian justice system and that something can still be done (about it) is completely missing," said Liviu, a 28-year-old physicist. Legal experts have said a series of changes in 2022 that gave chief judges on the judicial watchdog unchecked powers over their subordinates opened the way for the abuses now being complained of.

Brussels kept Romania's justice system under special monitoring after it joined the EU in 2007, but after this was lifted in 2023 the pace of anti-graft investigations slowed and the judiciary has delivered some high-level acquittals that have raised concerns that the fight against corruption has faded.







