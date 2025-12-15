Turkish FM Fidan calls for proactive diplomacy amid global deadlock

Türkiye must take the initiative to build peace, stability, and prosperity through its own diplomatic tools at a time when the international system is increasingly dysfunctional, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the 16th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara, Fidan said existing global mechanisms have become paralyzed and are no longer capable of resolving crises.

He stressed that the era of shaping policy using concepts produced by others and within boundaries drawn by others is over.

- Role of diplomacy amid global uncertainty

"In an environment where the international system is blocked and solution mechanisms are paralyzed, we have to build peace, stability, and prosperity ourselves through our diplomatic tools," Fidan said.

Drawing attention to the increasingly unpredictable global landscape, Fidan said the role of diplomats has become more vital than ever, as they are tasked with distinguishing qualified information from misinformation and understanding not only what is said, but what is truly meant in international capitals.

He highlighted Türkiye's proactive and multidimensional foreign policy, noting that Ankara is strengthening its role as a regional and global actor capable of shaping order rather than merely reacting to crises.

"We are building a respected and leading Türkiye that produces security and prosperity in its immediate region, strengthens its order-shaping role at the regional and global levels, increases its market share and competitiveness in international trade, and is able to offer its own original political and cultural contribution to the international system," he said.

- Türkiye's proactive diplomacy in key regional, global issues

Fidan also pointed to Türkiye's diplomatic efforts on key regional and global issues, including Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Syria.

He said Türkiye played a leading role in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza through its principled stance and continues to advocate for a two-state solution.

"If the two-state solution is now gaining acceptance even in Western capitals, this is largely due to the persistent and principled stance of our diplomacy," he added.

Regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye has consistently worked for a just peace through diplomacy, noting that Istanbul remains the only platform where the parties can still meet at a technical level.

"From the very first day the war began, our principle has been clear: 'There is no winner of war, and no loser of a just peace.' With this conviction, we have been the country that has made the most intensive effort to bring the war to an end at the negotiating table," he said.

On Syria, he said Türkiye stood on the "right side of history" by prioritizing human dignity despite heavy political and economic costs, adding that Ankara will continue to support a stable Syria.

"We believe that a stable Syria free from foreign interventions will be a major added value for our region," he said. "Türkiye will continue with determination to stand by the friendly and brotherly Syrian people."

Fidan also underlined the need for reform in global governance, particularly at the UN Security Council, and said countries capable of producing original, creative solutions will stand out in addressing systemic deadlocks.