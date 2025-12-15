Muslim cemetery in Sydney desecrated after Bondi Beach mass shooting

A Muslim cemetery in Australia has been desecrated with decapitated pig heads following a mass shooting on a beach in Sydney, local media reported on Monday.

A video on Monday showed a Muslim cemetery in the South Western Sydney suburb of Narellan vandalized with butchered pig heads and body parts following the mass shooting in Bondi Beach, according to local news website news.com.au.

In a statement, police said Monday that they received reports of animal remains left at the entrance to a cemetery on Richardson Road, Narellan.

"Officers attended and found several pig heads at the scene. Police immediately commenced an investigation into the incident," the statement read.

"The pig heads have since been removed and disposed of appropriately," the police added, mentioning that inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

It comes a day after Australian police said two unidentified shooters, a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, opened fire along Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the two shooters was killed, while the other sustained critical wounds, police said, declaring the incident a "terrorist act."