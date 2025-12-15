FBI foils "terror plot" targeting Los Angeles - attorney general

US Attorney General Pam Bondi (C) and FBI Director Kash Patel (R) deliver remarks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, 04 December 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The FBI has foiled a bomb plot targeting multiple targets, including immigration agents and vehicles, in Los Angeles and Orange County, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday.

"The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year's Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles," Bondi said in a statement.

Four people have been charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The bombing plot called for planting explosive devices at five locations targeting two U.S. companies at midnight on New Year's Eve in the Los Angeles area, it said.























