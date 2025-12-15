Far-right Jose Antonio Kast wins Chile presidential election in landslide

Far-right Republican Party candidate Jose Antonio Kast secured a commanding victory in Chile's presidential runoff election on Sunday, defeating leftist opponent Jeannette Jara.

Kast won with 58.17% of the vote, while Communist Party member and former Labor Minister Jara got 41.83%.

Jara conceded defeat shortly after the initial tally, saying "democracy spoke loud and clear."

"I just spoke with President-elect Jose Antonio Kast to wish him success for the good of Chile," Jara wrote on US social media company X. "To those who supported us and were inspired by our candidacy, rest assured that we will continue working to build a better life in our country. Together and standing strong, as we always have."

The result marks a significant rebound for Kast, who came in second place in the first round on Nov. 16. Despite Jara winning the first round with 27% of the vote against Kast's 24%, he easily consolidated the votes from all other right-wing candidates whose combined total vastly exceeded the left's share.

Jara's campaign was also hampered by the low approval rating of the incumbent government led by President Gabriel Boric, which belongs to her governing coalition.

Kast is an ultraconservative lawyer and former lawmaker who ran on a hardline platform demanding an "iron fist" to restore public order. He is a staunch Catholic known for his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage, and has been an open admirer of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

The election was overwhelmingly decided by security concerns, which have surpassed the economy, health care, and education as the country's top issue, according to polls.

Although Chile remains one of the safest countries in Latin America, a recent rise in organized crime, homicides, and high-impact cases such as kidnappings fueled a public "sense of lawlessness."

Kast seized on this sentiment, promising drastic measures to tackle security, including the deployment of the military to high-crime neighborhoods, building a wall along the northern borders, and deporting all migrants in the country illegally. Chile's immigrant population has doubled over the past decade, fueled primarily by an estimated 700,000 Venezuelans.

The result marks the latest in a series of victories for the far right in Latin America, following a trend that has seen right-wing leaders rise to power in countries such as Argentina and Ecuador. The election also featured a significant increase in voter participation, as voting was compulsory for the first time in more than a decade.

The US congratulated Trump-inspired Kast for his win.

"Under his leadership, we are confident Chile will advance shared priorities to include strengthening public security, ending illegal immigration, and revitalizing our commercial relationship," the State Department said in a statement. "The United States looks forward to working closely with his administration to deepen our partnership and promote shared prosperity in our hemisphere."





