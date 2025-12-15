China says US should not interfere in South China Sea maritime affairs

China said on Monday that the US has "no right to interfere in maritime matters among the countries concerned," pushing back against US criticism of Beijing's actions in the South China Sea involving Filipino fishermen.

The Chinese response followed a statement by the US State Department condemning what it described as China's "water cannoning and cutting of anchor lines of Filipino fishers" in disputed waters.

"The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference in Beijing, according to state-run Global Times.

Guo said Washington should "stop making statements that distort the facts and incite confrontation, and stop condoning and supporting the Philippines' provocations and disturbances in the South China Sea," adding that China's actions were "legitimate, lawful, professional, and restrained, and beyond reproach."

He said the Philippines should "immediately stop its infringements and provocations, halt sensationalist hype, and refrain from staging self-directed and self-acted maritime farces while challenging China's firm resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and rights."

The US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Sunday that China's "aggressive actions endangered Filipinos fishing for their livelihoods" near Sabina Shoal.

"We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China's provocative actions and increasingly dangerous tactics against its neighbors, which undermine regional stability," Pigott said.

The Philippines said on Monday it will lodge a diplomatic protest over what it described as the Chinese coast guard's "harassment and endangerment" of Filipino fishermen last week, according to the National Maritime Council in a statement posted on US social media company X.

"The Philippines will undertake the appropriate diplomatic response and register its strong objection to these actions and demand that China cease such aggressive acts," the council said.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier claimed that about 20 Filipino fishing boats were targeted on Friday by Chinese vessels using "water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers."

At least three fishermen were injured and two boats were badly damaged, the Philippine Coast Guard said, according to local daily Philstar.

China and the Philippines, a US ally, have faced repeated tensions in recent years over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.