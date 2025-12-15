Germany could be Russia’s next target if Ukraine falls: FM Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday warned that failing to support Ukraine could leave his country open to attack by Russia.

Despite their differences with the US, Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that he believes the US government is committed to NATO and its mutual defense obligations to its European partners. It is not true that Europeans played no role in the ceasefire negotiations, he added.

"Our steadfastness and our resolve to stand by Ukraine are independent factors that we do not make dependent on others. If this goes wrong, if it fails in Ukraine, we would be next. That is why we will give our full commitment to Ukraine," he added.

Wadephul reiterated that Russia should know that Germany and Europe stand alongside Ukraine.

"We will continue to do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine is in an optimal negotiating position and, in the event of failure, that it has all the necessary means to continue to respond to this war of aggression," the minister said.

- Russia must make next move in ceasefire talks

Meanwhile, Wadephul believed that Russia must take the next step in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, following statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about possibly renouncing NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees and talks based on the current front lines.

"If those are Ukraine's offers, then that is a line that Russia can agree to," he said.

Ukrainian-American talks kicked off in Berlin on Sunday as consultations on a possible end to the war in Ukraine continued at the highest level later in the day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US delegation led by special envoy Steve Witkoff intend to continue their intensive talks.

Zelensky will also be received by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later Monday afternoon. The evening will include a European summit featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others.

On Thursday, the EU will hold a summit to decide whether to use frozen Russian state assets for Ukraine.







