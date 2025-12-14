UN mission hails Libya’s local elections in 9 municipalities

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) commended Libya on Sunday for the completion of the third phase of municipal elections.

"The process was conducted in a generally calm and orderly atmosphere," with a voter turnout estimated at 69%, UNSMIL said in a statement on US social media company X, citing the High National Elections Commission (HNEC).

The UN mission praised efforts by the local authorities, security agencies, and observers in ensuring a safe voting procedure.

It stressed "the importance of respecting the integrity of the electoral process and using established legal mechanisms to address any potential electoral disputes," reiterating full support for Libyan-led efforts to advance "inclusive, credible, and transparent electoral processes."

Libyans cast their ballots on Saturday in Tobruk, Qaminis, Sebha, Tokra, Al-Abyar, Suloug, Benghazi, Sirte, and Qasr Al-Jadi as part of the third phase of municipal elections.

On Nov. 16, 2024, Libya concluded the first phase of municipal polls in 58 municipalities out of a total of 143 nationwide. The second phase was launched on Aug. 16.

According to the electoral commission, 922 candidates, including 284 women, competed for 87 seats across nine municipalities in the third phase of vote.

Alongside municipal councils, Libyans hope to hold parliamentary and presidential elections to end disputes and divisions that have persisted in the country since early 2022.

Libya remains split between two administrations: a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, which controls the east and much of the south; and the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which runs the west.





