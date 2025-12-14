Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces captured the village of Varvarivka, situated about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) northwest of the frontline town of Huliaipole, a key front in the southeastern region.

On Dec. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin received briefings by commanders during a visit to a military command post, where Andrey Ivanayev, commander of the Eastern Military District, claimed Russian forces entered the village of Huliaipole and entrenched themselves on its outskirts.

Ukraine denied the claim two days later, while Vladyslav Voloshyn, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said during a TV broadcast that Russian troops are trying to cut Huliaipole from logistical routes and encircle the town.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a morning statement that its forces repelled 19 Russian attacks towards three settlements in the Huliaipole front, including the frontline town itself, but made no mention of Varvarivka.

Independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.





