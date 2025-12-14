‘No place for violence in Australia,’ says Premier Albanese after beach shooting

After a deadly mass shooting in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that there is "no place for violence and hate" in the country.

At least 12 people were killed and 29 others injured in a Sunday mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian officials said.

"There is no place for this hate violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear, we will eradicate it," Albanese told a news conference.

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians," he said, dubbing the incident "terrorism."

"Australia will never submit to division, violence or hatred," he added.

He was speaking to the media after holding a National Security Committee meeting in Canberra.