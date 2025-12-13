Türkiye sends 19th Goodness Ship carrying 1,300 tons of aid to Gaza

The 19th Goodness Ship, carrying approximately 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent for delivery to Gaza, was sent off on Saturday from the International Port of Mersin.

Humanitarian assistance efforts, which have accelerated following the ceasefire reached in Gaza, are continuing under Türkiye's leadership.

A send-off ceremony was held at Mersin for the ship, prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent with contributions from Kosovo and loaded primarily with food, hygiene supplies, clothing, and blankets.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Egypt's Port of El-Arish, where the aid will be unloaded and then delivered onward to Gaza.

'UNINTERRUPTED BRIDGE OF HOPE FROM TÜRKİYE TO GAZA'

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Red Crescent Board Member Kamil Karadeniz said they had gathered for a journey that would carry "the compassion, prayers, and humanitarian responsibility of the Turkish nation" to Gaza.

Stating that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, ongoing for more than two years, has left deep scars on the conscience of all humanity, Karadeniz said the Turkish Red Crescent listens to Gaza "every single day."

He also stressed that they have established a continuous lifeline of solidarity to Gaza through the donations and support of the Turkish people.

"By delivering more than 18,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the region so far, we have built an uninterrupted bridge of hope from Türkiye to Gaza. Through our soup kitchens in Gaza, we have produced — and continue to produce — hot meals for 35,000 people under the most difficult conditions.

"The more than 8 million meals we have distributed to date have carried the compassion of our nation to the heart of Gaza. The cans of sacrificial meat we sent on our previous Goodness Ships, which departed under the coordination of AFAD (Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), have reached Gaza."

'WE WILL CONTINUE TO CARRY THIS GOODNESS'

Karadeniz stressed that the Goodness Ship carries not only aid supplies but also hope, conscience, and human dignity.

He thanked the people of Kosovo and all donors who contributed to the humanitarian campaign.

"In every aid shipment we deliver to Gaza, there is the conscience of the Turkish nation, the labor of our philanthropists, and a hope rising from prayers. We will continue to carry this goodness, which is entrusted to us by our nation, with the same determination."

Kosovo's ambassador to Ankara, Agon Vrenezi, also addressed the ceremony, describing the aid as a sincere act of solidarity with civilians in Gaza who are struggling to survive amid uncertainty and loss.

He noted that Kosovo has contributed $580,000 (€500,000) to the aid mission in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

"Humanitarian aid is not merely about numbers, lists, or shipment schedules. These efforts reflect a shared belief that human dignity is independent of circumstances. They also demonstrate the will not to remain indifferent and show that sensitivity to humanitarian tragedies around the world remains strong.

"In essence, the values of societies become more visible in times like these. Behind this effort lies not only organization, but a strong sense of humanity and shared responsibility. The ship departing from the port today carries not only the materials we are sending, but also our shared compassion, our will for solidarity, and our belief in a more hopeful tomorrow.

"Our wish is for this aid to reach those in need as quickly as possible and to ease, even slightly, the hardships they are enduring."

Following a prayer at the ceremony — attended by Mersin Deputy Governor Murat Cagri Erdinc and other officials — the 19th Goodness Ship was officially sent on its way with its precious cargo.



