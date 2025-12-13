Eurovision 1994 winner to return trophy because of Israel’s participation

Ireland's Charlie McGettigan, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, said he will return his trophy in protest of Israel's continued participation in the competition, joining Swiss singer Nemo, last year's champion, in the symbolic move.

McGettigan said he plans to send the trophy to the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, in a video posted on social media. McGettigan won the contest with fellow Irish singer Paul Harrington.

He said Nemo had contacted him online to explain the decision to return the 2024 trophy.

"They came across as sincere and a very intelligent person and stated their case very well, and therefore in support of Nemo, I would like to return my trophy to the EBU as well," said Harrington. "Unfortunately, our win was in 1994 and I can't lay my hands on whatever trophy we received back then, but if I do find it, I will return my trophy as well."

The move comes amid a broader controversy surrounding Israel's inclusion in Eurovision.

Following confirmation last week that Israel would remain in the competition, broadcasters in five countries -- Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain -- announced they would withdraw from the 2026 contest.