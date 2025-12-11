Ukraine detains foreign-flagged vessel in port of Odesa on charges of cooperating with Russia

Ukraine's internal security agency detained on Wednesday a foreign-flagged vessel and its 17 crew members in the port of Odesa, amid a broader escalation of maritime tensions in the Black Sea.

In a Telegram statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed that the ship was seized because it allegedly made multiple calls at the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The vessel has been reportedly flying an African flag, and its crew includes the captain and 16 others from different Middle Eastern countries.

The SBU conducted searches on board and opened a criminal case on four charges, including treason and violations of entry and exit procedures, the statement said.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces carried out attacks on tankers and ships in the Black Sea, which Russia claims are intended to disrupt the peace process.

Ukrainian authorities have previously seized foreign merchant ships accused of transporting cargo through Crimean ports, which Kyiv considers illegal under its own laws. In April, the SBU apprehended an Asian-flagged cargo ship and detained its crew.

The detentions come as Ukraine has stepped up its campaign against maritime targets in the Black Sea, recently conducting drone and missile strikes on commercial vessels it claims are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" or involved in military logistics.