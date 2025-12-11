Russia claims downing nearly 300 Ukrainian drones in overnight attacks

Russia claimed on Thursday that it shot down nearly 300 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack, which resulted in hundreds of flights being either cancelled, delayed, or diverted from airports in Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 287 Ukrainian drones from 11 pm (2000GMT) on Wednesday to 7 am (0400GMT) Thursday morning.

It specified that 118 drones were downed over the border region of Bryansk alone, situated adjacent to Ukraine's northeastern Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

The statement added that 40 drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, with 32 of them flying toward the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the downing of drones heading toward the city throughout the evening, but provided no further details on the attack.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Press Secretary Artem Korenyako declared on Telegram overnight that temporary restrictions were introduced at all Moscow airports and a number of other airports in the country, including in Grozny and Makhachkala.

He later announced in the morning that the restrictions on arrivals and departures imposed were lifted.

Citing information posted on their online flight boards, Russian state news agency Tass reported that airports in Moscow have either cancelled, delayed, or diverted 378 flights during the temporary restrictions.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims or the attacks, though both sides have stepped up strikes on each other's energy infrastructure in recent months.



