Qatari premier, UN chief discuss situation in Gaza

Boys run in the rain at a makeshift camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed on Thursday the situation in the Gaza Strip and developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Sheikh Mohammed received a phone call from Guterres, during which they explored ways to strengthen relations between Doha and the UN.

The two sides also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the statement said.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite a ceasefire two months ago.