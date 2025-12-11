Pakistan jails former intelligence chief for 14 years for 1st time in its 78-year history

A military court in Pakistan sentenced the country's former intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. (retired) Faiz Hameed, to 14 years in prison, the army media wing announced on Thursday.

This is the first time in the country's 78-year history that a former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been sentenced.

A Field General Court Martial officially issued the verdict, awarding former ISI Director General Hameed 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty on all four charges, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military said the proceedings against Hameed began on August 12 last year under the Pakistan Army Act and lasted 15 months.

He was charged with engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act in ways that jeopardized the state's security and interests, misusing authority and government resources, and causing wrongful losses to individuals.

"The involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cahoots with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with," said ISPR.

He was arrested in August of last year after a private housing society accused him of arranging an illegal raid on the owner's offices and residence.

Hameed was removed from his position several months before the end of his three-year term and months before the parliament passed a no-trust motion against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

Following the Nov. 2022 appointment of incumbent army chief Gen. Asim Munir, Hameed decided to retire early.





