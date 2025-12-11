Kenyan climate activist sets world record after hugging a tree for 72 hours

Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has set a new world record after hugging a tree for 72 consecutive hours in Nyeri County, completing the feat on Thursday in a campaign aimed at promoting indigenous tree protection and mental wellness.



The 22-year-old began the challenge on Monday, seeking to surpass her earlier 48-hour record.

Local officials and community groups monitored the event throughout the three days, with residents streaming in to witness the attempt as Muthoni remained wrapped around the trunk of the tree even when it rained.



Her effort quickly gained national attention, with conservation organizations praising the symbolism of using an endurance challenge to draw focus to Kenya's threatened indigenous species.

Speaking to reporters shortly after completing the record, Muthoni said she wanted young Kenyans to see conservation and mental health as connected issues. "I did this to show that nature can hold us when life feels heavy, and that protecting our trees is part of protecting our own well-being," she said.

Nyeri County environmental officers, who were present on Thursday, said her action has helped spotlight indigenous tree restoration efforts in central Kenya, an area battling soil degradation, shifting rainfall patterns and pressure on natural forests.



