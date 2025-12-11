Italy’s health workers show solidarity with Palestinian counterparts

Health care workers gathered Wednesday at more than 50 hospitals throughout Italy to show their support for their Palestinian colleagues.

They denounced the Israeli genocide in Gaza and expressed solidarity with their Palestinian counterparts who were targeted during Israeli strikes.

Massimo Messana, a nurse at Niguarda Hospital in Milan, told Anadolu that the aim is to keep Italian public opinion focused on the situation in Palestine and the suffering that the people of Gaza are enduring.

He said the health care system there had "completely collapsed" and that health workers were being held under extremely harsh conditions with no rights in Israeli prisons.

Citing reports that more than 1,500 health workers have been killed by Israeli forces and over 100 remain in detention, Messana described the situation as a "double crime" against both the workers and the people whose lives they could have saved.

At least 70,366 Palestinians have been killed and 171,064 injured in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday.