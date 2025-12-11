 Contact Us
Former Bolivian president Luis Arce detained in corruption probe

Former Bolivian President Luis Arce was detained on corruption charges shortly after leaving office, marking a sharp turn in Bolivian politics under the new centrist administration.

Published December 11,2025
Less than a month after handing over power to his successor, former Bolivian President Luis Arce was detained on Wednesday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

A senior official in President Rodrigo Paz's administration confirmed that Arce was arrested on charges of breach of duty and financial misconduct.

Arce, who served as Bolivia's president from 2020 to 2025, is currently being held in police custody in Sopocachi neighborhood of La Paz.

Paz, a centrist from the Christian Democratic Party, won Bolivia's presidential runoff election on Oct. 19, defeating conservative rival Jorge Quiroga and ending nearly two decades of dominance by the leftist Movement for Socialism party, which Arce represented.