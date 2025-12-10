Zelensky says he is ‘ready’ for elections in 60-90 days, urges US, Europe to help on security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is "ready" to hold presidential elections within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.

Speaking to journalists en route to Poland from Rome, Zelensky said the US wants Ukraine to have security commitments "so that we can feel it, so that we have weapons … air defense systems … and sanctions if anything happens," though he noted details are still being worked out.

He emphasized that some NATO members remain hesitant about Ukraine's membership.

"We are realists. We truly want to join NATO—that's fair. But we know for sure that neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in the alliance yet. And Russia, of course, will never see us there," he said.

Zelensky reiterated that decisions about holding elections belong solely to Ukrainians, stressing that the issue was not raised in his recent contacts with American officials, despite US President Donald Trump publicly commenting on the matter.

Trump said earlier it was "time" for Ukraine to hold an election, arguing Kyiv was "using war not to hold an election" and warning that the absence of a vote for a prolonged period risks undermining Ukraine's democracy.

Zelensky rejected claims Kyiv is avoiding a vote for political advantage, arguing the continuation of the war "is unrelated to who holds office."

The Ukrainian president said he has already asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes allowing elections during wartime, while urging the US and European partners to help create the security environment required under ongoing Russian attacks.

He underlined that any nationwide vote would require protection for polling stations, legal adjustments to ensure legitimacy, and mechanisms enabling front-line troops to participate.

Zelensky confirmed he is prepared to run, saying: "I have the will and readiness for this."

Addressing broader security issues, he confirmed Kyiv will hand its finalized peace plan to Washington on Wednesday. He also said Ukraine is already deploying long-range systems, including Neptunes, Palyanytsia, Flamingo and Sapsan missiles.

On Crimea, Zelensky admitted Ukraine currently lacks the military capability to retake the peninsula. Responding to Trump's comments, he said: "Maybe I said this at our first meeting, and I think I was right. Yes, we don't have the strength to do all this today. We don't have sufficient support for all this."

He added that if Russia is ready for an "energy truce," Kyiv is prepared to consider it, describing energy stability as "important for the people."

Zelensky further stressed that elements of the peace plan tied to Europe, including frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's EU membership, "must be accepted by Europe."

Once the necessary support mechanisms are in place, he said, Ukraine could hold elections within two to three months.



















