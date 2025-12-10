Germany’s Merz voices strong support for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday expressed strong support for the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying their recent peace agreement opened a "historic opportunity" for the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin, Merz said Germany will support closer cooperation between the EU, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. He highlighted opportunities in energy, trade, and various other areas.

"The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a sign of hope for peace and prosperity in this world and the South Caucasus region, and it sends an important, positive signal far beyond the region," the conservative leader said.

"From our perspective, it is now crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to take the remaining steps together and peacefully, and that the outstanding issues can be resolved amicably," he said, adding that Germany will continue to support both countries on this path.

Merz stressed that Armenia plays a "key role" in regional trade routes between Europe and Asia, noting that German companies are interested in investing in the country. He expressed his government's support for Pashinyan's vision for Armenia, which includes democratic and economic reforms and efforts to ensure that the country "lives in peace with its neighbors."

Noting the importance of Armenia's parliamentary elections next June, Merz warned against possible Russian interference to influence the results.

"Russia is actively trying to instill fear in Armenian voters about closer ties with Western partners. It spreads falsehoods about the EU's goals and values," he said. "We know this pattern well: disinformation, sabotage, drone incursions. Russia is attempting to destabilize not only Europe but also Armenia through these hybrid tactics."

During Pashinyan's visit to Berlin, the two countries signed a joint declaration on a "strategic agenda" outlining key areas of cooperation.

ARMENIANS' 'EUROPEAN ASPIRATIONS'



The Armenian premier told reporters that Armenia views Germany as a "strategic partner" and wants to expand economic and trade ties and deepen relations in all areas of common interest.

"I expressed my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for Germany's support in efforts to institutionalize peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said. "I also outlined the opportunities that arise from opening regional transport routes in the South Caucasus for developing economic and business relations," he added.

While highlighting the promising impact of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan said there have also been positive developments between Türkiye and Armenia, and they are working to open their border crossing. He said this process would also enable a railway connection from Germany to Armenia.

Pashinyan reiterated his government's goal to make progress towards EU membership.

"The new impetus for the Europeanization process in Armenia is based on the European aspirations of our citizens and their commitment to democratic values," he said, adding that in March, the National Assembly passed a law regarding the EU accession process.

"In this context, I attach great importance to Germany's support for deepening the partnership between Armenia and the EU and hope for continued political support," Pashinyan said.