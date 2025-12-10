Fire breaks out in St. Petersburg market in Russia

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a market in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, engulfing nearly 1,500 square meters of area, and firefighters are currently attempting to extinguish it.

The highly flammable substance inside the building caused an intense fire to spread, according to a statement from the Russian Emergency Ministry.

The statement said 96 firefighters and 26 pieces of equipment are working to put out the flames at the market.

Preliminary reports said one person had been injured. The ministry statement did not elaborate on the cause of the fire.