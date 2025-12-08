UK, Qatar jointly announce $11.2M for Rohingya, host communities in Bangladesh

The UK and Qatar have jointly announced $11.2 million in funding to support more than 647,000 Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district.

The joint funding will support the provision of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to vulnerable refugee households, aiming to improve living conditions and reduce environmental degradation in and around the camps, according to a statement Sunday from the British High Commission in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees on its southeastern coast after they fled military crackdowns in Myanmar in August 2017. They are facing a crisis, as no repatriation has taken place since then amid declining international funding.

According to the UN, its World Food Program's Rohingya operation faces a nearly $190 million funding gap, with $172 million going toward life-saving food and nutrition assistance.

Without new funding, food rations will face major disruptions starting in April 2026, the UN agency said.