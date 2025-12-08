Syria can no longer live under fear, arbitrariness: French foreign minister

France on Monday said that Syria "can no longer live under fear and arbitrariness," as Syrians celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in their country.

"A year ago, Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime collapsed. The hell of the Sednaya prison came to an end. This moment must remain a point of no return. Syria can no longer live under fear and arbitrariness," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on US social media platform X.

He also called for justice for the victims and security for Syrians.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





