At least one killed in new Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

At least one person was killed and 12 injured in fresh Russian drone attacks on Ukraine Monday, hitting Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to meet European allies in London to discuss a US proposal aimed at ending the war.

Published December 08,2025
At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured in fresh Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, regional authorities said on Monday.

A 51-year-old man died of his injuries in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where five others were wounded, including a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

In the north-eastern Sumy region, a multi-storey residential building was struck in a drone attack, injuring seven civilians, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet European allies in London on Monday to discuss a US proposal aimed at ending the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Talks are currently taking place mainly between Ukrainian and US officials on the one hand and between the US and Russia on the other - without direct European involvement.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for more than three and a half years with support from Western partners.