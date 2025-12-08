Netanyahu to meet Trump on Gaza on December 29 - spokesperson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29 to discuss the next steps of the Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Monday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he will be discussing with Trump the second phase of a U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza later this month. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in October.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce and wide gaps remain on key issues yet to be discussed under Trump's plan to end the war, including Hamas disarmament, the governance of post-war Gaza and the composition and mandate of an international security force in the enclave.

"The Prime Minister will meet with President Trump on Monday, December 29 they will discuss the future steps and phases and the international stabilization force of the ceasefire plan," government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said in an online briefing to reporters.

The prime minister's office said on December 1 that Trump had invited Netanyahu to the White House. Israeli media have since reported that the two leaders may meet in Florida.









