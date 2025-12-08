News World New study reveals extent of clerical abuse in German diocese

New study reveals extent of clerical abuse in German diocese

New research released Monday found that nearly 700 minors were abused by Catholic clergy in the Passau diocese from 1945 to 2022.

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2025 Subscribe

Nearly 700 children and teenagers were abused by Catholic clergy in the Bavarian diocese of Passau between 1945 and 2022, according to new research published on Monday.



Researchers from the University of Passau estimate that at least 154 clergymen used violence against hundreds of minors or sexually abused them, or both, during the period, with most victims believed to be boys.



At least 672 children and young people were likely affected by abuse or violence at Catholic boarding schools and homes, during religious classes and while serving as altar boys, according to the study.



However, researchers believe that the real figure is higher.



Some 6.4% of the estimated 2,400 clergy serving in the diocese between 1945 and 2022 are believed to have perpetrated abuse against minors, including 128 clergymen thought to have sexually abused children, the 400-page report says.



Some 86% of suspects are believed to be repeat offenders.



The researchers noted that it was more difficult to pin down the exact number of victims, as sources often referred to groups of children "who are said to have been subjected to abuse by a priest" in class or during choir practice, for example.



The study was submitted to Bishop Stefan Oster as well as an independent inquiry tasked with reviewing child sexual abuse in the diocese in November.



A 2018 study uncovered thousands of abuse cases in parishes across Germany, further rocking the Catholic Church as decades-old allegations of sexual abuse of minors came to light.



Dioceses have since commissioned more research to uncover the full extent of the crimes.











