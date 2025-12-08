Turkish FM Fidan hails Syrians' resilience, rebuilding efforts on their Liberation Day

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday congratulated the Syrian people on the first anniversary of the Dec. 8 Victory, which they commemorate as Liberation Day, stressing that their struggle and dignity in the face of oppression will never be forgotten.

In a message posted on his Turkish social media NSosyal account, Fidan marked the occasion by honoring the sacrifices made during Syria's long quest for freedom and recalling the "pain endured and the honorable stance shown despite all forms of pressure."

"We carry in our hearts the memory of those we lost during those dark days and the legacy of our martyred brothers and sisters," he said. "For 14 years, the Syrian people lit a beacon of human dignity against the darkness of tyranny. As Türkiye, our duty was to ensure that this light never went out—sharing our homes and our bread when necessary."

Fidan said he was proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people during their struggle, adding: "When we look back, we see that we stood on the right side of history. We take pride in siding with the oppressed and the rightful. The silence of ruined cities, the losses of war, and the tears of the displaced are not this region's destiny."

He also praised the "commendable efforts" of the Syrian government to repair years of destruction, saying it had embarked on a new and determined phase of rebuilding.

Fidan expressed confidence in Syria's future, saying brighter days lie ahead as the Syrian people work to reclaim their tomorrow. He reaffirmed that Türkiye will remain by Syria's side throughout its reconstruction and paid tribute to those who resisted oppression, sacrificed for their land, and lost their homes and loved ones, praying for mercy on all martyrs and for peace to return to Damascus.