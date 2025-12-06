Trump orders review of US childhood vaccine schedule

US President Donald Trump directed federal health officials to review the childhood vaccine schedule and consider reducing the number of recommended shots to match those of other developed nations.

His order came just hours after a key vaccine advisory panel voted to end the long-standing recommendation that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine — the biggest change to the childhood immunization schedule under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump's memo called the US an "outlier" for recommending vaccination of all children against 18 diseases and questioned giving kids yearly flu shots, while stressing that any revisions should maintain access to existing vaccines.

The US recommends "far more" childhood vaccines than needed, Trump wrote Friday evening on Truth Social.

"In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this 'schedule,' as have I!

"That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to 'FAST TRACK' a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE," he added.



