US greenlights over $4B in possible weapons sales to Denmark, Italy

The US State Department has greenlighted over $4 billion in possible weapons sales to Denmark and Italy, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Friday.

Denmark requested to buy an advanced air defense system called the Integrated Battle Command System, designed to protect against incoming missiles and rockets fired from a distance for an estimated cost of $3 billion

"The proposed sale will improve Denmark's capability to meet current and future threats and enhance its interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces," the agency said.

Major US defense contractors RTX Corporation, Lockheed-Martin, Leidos, and Northrop Grumman would build the equipment. Some nine to 14 US government staffers and 12-17 contractor representatives would travel to Denmark over seven years to set up and train Danish forces.

Denmark also requested 200 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles—advanced air-to-air missiles that fighter jets fire at enemy aircraft from medium distances, typically beyond visual range, and three guidance sections for an estimated cost of $730 million.

RTX Corporation would manufacture the missiles. No additional US personnel would need to be stationed in Denmark for the sale, which must first be approved by the US Congress.

ITALY REQUESTS LONG-RANGE MISSILES

Separately, Italy requested 100 JASSM-ER missiles-long-range precision weapons that fighter jets, including F-35s, can fire at ground targets from far away while staying out of range of enemy defenses.

Lockheed Martin would build the missiles, and no additional US staff would be required in Italy for the package, with an estimated cost of $301 million.

The agency said the sales, which would first require congressional approval, "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of" NATO allies.



