SECURITY AUTONOMY KEY TO EUROPES POLITICAL FREEDOM: ITALIAN PREMIER

Italy's prime minister on Friday stressed the need for Europe to have autonomous security, stating that if it wants to be a major power, it must be able to defend itself.

Commenting in a TV interview on the new US national security strategy, which suggests Europe should be self-reliant, Giorgia Meloni said that relying on others for security inevitably comes with a cost.

Framing self-defense as an "inevitable process and an opportunity" for the European Union, she said this has an economic cost but ultimately brings political freedom.

Meloni also dismissed claims of a "crack" in relations between the US and the EU, saying that she agrees with some assessments made about European politics in the US strategic document, which she said articulates a long-standing situation.

Regarding Italy's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, Meloni said her government's position has been clear from the outset and that they support Ukraine in order to build peace. Peace can only be built through deterrence, not just good intentions, she added.

On the recognition of Palestine, she stressed that Italy is bound by a parliamentary resolution which requires conditions such as the disarmament of Hamas and its removal from any future role in Gaza.



