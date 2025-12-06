Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians and wounded two others on Saturday morning in the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza despite a ceasefire reached nearly two months, medical sources told Anadolu.

Staff at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City received the bodies of the two men and two injured Palestinians after the strike, which medical sources said was carried out by an Israeli quadcopter drone.

In a separate incident, Gaza's Civil Defense Directorate said an Israeli strike killed on Friday evening one of its members, Suhail Abdullah Dahman, and critically wounded his son as they were heading to inspect their home in the Beit Lahiya housing project, an area outside Israeli military control.

The directorate said Dahman's death raised the number of Civil Defense personnel killed since October 2023 to 142.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military launched a series of heavy airstrikes and conducted demolitions in several areas under its control across the Gaza Strip, marking new violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered its first phase on Oct. 10.

The Israeli army continues to hold control of the southern and eastern corridors of the Gaza Strip, along with large parts of the north, covering more than 50% of the enclave.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire it signed with Hamas, having committed hundreds of violations and killed 366 Palestinians as of Thursday, according to official Gaza sources.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.



