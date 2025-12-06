Syrian hunter killed in SDF sniper fire in rural Aleppo: State media

A Syrian hunter was killed and another wounded on Saturday by sniper fire attributed to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in rural Aleppo, according to state media.

Syria's official Al-Ikhbariyah TV said a young man was killed and another injured when SDF snipers targeted them while they were hunting along the Euphrates River near the city of Jarablus in eastern Aleppo.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The incident as part of ongoing violations by the group of a March 10 agreement signed between Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara and SDF commander Ferhad Abdi Shahin.

The deal called for integrating civilian and military institutions in northeast Syria into the state's administration, affirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting partition. The group has breached the agreement multiple times.

The Syrian government has been stepping up efforts to stabilize security across the country since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, after more than two decades in power.



