Starmer to host Zelensky, European leaders as peace talks continue

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with the French and German leaders in London on Monday as discussions on ending the war in Ukraine continue.



Starmer will use the meeting with Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to show the UK's support for Ukraine.



They will also discuss the ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at finding an agreement on guaranteeing Ukraine's post-war security.



Almost two weeks ago the four men took part in a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" convened by Starmer and Macron to provide a European peacekeeping force that can be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.



But peace still appears to be a distant prospect in Ukraine, where Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Friday night.



Zelensky said his country's energy infrastructure was the main target for hundreds of Russian drones and around 50 missiles, with Ukrainian officials accusing Moscow of seeking to "weaponize" the cold by denying civilians access to heat and power.



Meanwhile, US and Ukrainian officials are set to conduct a third day of talks in Florida as Donald Trump's administration pushes Kiev to accept an American-backed peace plan.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has already rejected some parts of the plan, with Ukraine's territorial integrity and measures to deter future Russian attacks proving major sticking points for Moscow.



Starmer has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine must determine its own future, and said the coalition of the willing's peacekeeping force would play a "vital role" in guaranteeing the country's security.



On Friday, both US and Ukrainian negotiators said "real progress" towards a deal depended on "Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace".



In its new national security strategy published earlier this week, the White House said it was committed to Ukraine's survival as a "viable state".



But the strategy also prioritized improving relations with Moscow, stating that ending the war is a core US interest to "re-establish strategic stability with Russia".



