China launches group of internet satellites into space

China on Saturday launched a group of internet satellites into space aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket, state media reported.

The rocket was blasted off the southern island province of Hainan's commercial spacecraft launch site at 3.53 pm (0553GMT), news agency Xinhua reported.

After the launch, the 14th group of low-orbit internet satellites was successfully placed into the preset orbit.

This mission is the first time the Long March-8 series rocket has used more environmentally friendly coal-based rocket kerosene instead of conventional petroleum-based fuel. Coal-based kerosene is also easier to store and transport, and more cost-effective, the report said.

This development lays the foundation for future high-frequency "green" launch missions, as its performance is as stable and reliable as petroleum-based kerosene, it added.

The Long March-8A rocket, which made its first flight in February this year, can carry up to 7 tons to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers (434.9 miles).

Saturday's mission marked the fifth flight of the Long March-8A rocket and the 612th launch of the Long March series of rockets.



