Protesters throw crumble at Crown Jewels in Tower of London stunt

Four protesters have been arrested after custard and apple crumble was thrown at a display case containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.



Take Back Power, which describes itself as a new non-violent civil resistance group, claimed it was behind the act as it called for a citizen-led assembly that has the power to tax the rich.



Footage shared by the group showed one demonstrator removing the large foil tray of crumble from a bag and then slamming it against the glass protecting the Imperial State Crown.



Another then repeatedly poured a tub of bright yellow custard on the front of the case.



The demonstrators then opened their coats to show their T-shirt slogans which read "Take Back Power" before one shouted "Democracy has crumbled" and another shouted "Britain is broken. We've come here to the jewels of the nation to take back power. Join us at takebackpower.net".



Surprised tourists could be seen reacting to the stunt which happened on Saturday morning, while a Tower of London worker quickly approached shouting: "Excuse me, excuse me", as she radioed for help.



Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity which looks after the tower, said the Crown Jewels were not damaged during the incident.



It added that the tower was open to the public, and that the Jewel House, which is home to the historic treasures, temporarily closed while police investigated but has now reopened.



The priceless working crown – the famous symbol of the monarchy – is used at state openings of parliament.



Lighter than St Edward's Crown – the Coronation Crown – the Imperial State Crown was worn by King Charles III as he left Westminster Abbey on his coronation day and during his appearance on the palace balcony.



It was originally made for the coronation of his grandfather George VI in 1937 and contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls and weighs over 1 kilogram.



Take Back Power, which targeted London's Ritz Hotel on Wednesday by emptying bags of manure next to its Christmas tree, said it carried out the stunt to demand the UK government establishes a permanent citizens' assembly – a "House of the People" – with the power to "tax extreme wealth and fix Britain".



The Metropolitan Police said: "Four protesters have been arrested following criminal damage at the Tower of London.



"Police were called at 09.48 hrs [0948 GMT] on Saturday December 6 to the Tower of London following reports of criminal damage to a display case containing the State Crown.



"It was reported that four protesters threw suspected food onto the case before two left the scene.



"Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers and four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have taken into custody."



The group pledged to carry on taking non-violent action to "resist the super-rich, who are driving us towards social collapse" until the government makes a "meaningful statement in response to our demand".



A Take Back Power spokesperson said: "Since 2011, the poorest 10% of households have paid a combined tax rate of 44% on their income and wealth gains, while the richest paid 22%.



"Our political class, be it this government, Reform or Tory, serve the super-rich; they do not care about working people.



"That's why we must demand real democracy, with ordinary people at the heart of decision making, through a citizen-led assembly that has the power to tax the rich."



The group also quipped: "By around 10.30 the two action takers had been taken into custard-y by police, whilst three others had been detained."



Miriam Cranch, 21, a retail worker from Leeds and among those said to been involved, said: "Britain is broken because the super-rich are pocketing billions, whilst working people struggle to get by.



"This wealth inequality is leading us towards civil unrest, and it doesn't have to be this way.



"Billionaires should not pay a lower tax rate on wealth they generate doing nothing, than those of us working jobs.



"It's time ordinary people get a say on how to tax wealth with a permanent House of the People."



Zahra Ali, 19, a student from London, who was also said to have taken part, said in a statement released by the group: "Our country is crumbling before our eyes!



"We have homeless people dying on the very streets that King Charles passed on his way to the coronation, whilst there are more empty homes than unhoused people in this country.



"It's time the ultra-rich pay their fair share. We demand a permanent House of the People. It's time to take back power, tax the rich and fix Britain! Join us at takebackpower.net."



Historic Royal Palaces said in a statement: "We can confirm that an incident took place in the Jewel House at the Tower of London this morning.



"Our staff responded quickly, the space was closed, police attended the scene and the protesters involved have been apprehended.



"The Crown Jewels have not been damaged."















