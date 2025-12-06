‘I will not shut up': UN chief says he will keep pushing for 2-state solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will "not shut up" while speaking out on the future of the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, stressing that he will continue to push for political progress.

His remarks came during the 2025 UN Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Fellowship session on Friday, where he warned young journalists that the world is facing a "perfect storm" of conflicts, climate chaos, deepening inequality and unregulated artificial intelligence.

The UN chief said he would not give up on efforts to advance a political path forward, stressing that avoiding a return to past violence is "not enough."

"It is absolutely essential that we move to Phase Two, and that the final result is the two-state solution… There will be no peace in the Middle East without the self-determination of the Palestinian people."

He added that even if the Security Council cannot deliver such progress, he "will not shut up" if developments move away from international law and the UN Charter.

- 'A perfect storm': Conflicts, climate and a paralyzed Security Council

Earlier in his address, Guterres painted a bleak global picture, saying today's international landscape is dramatically more dangerous than when he took office in 2017.

He cited the Russia-Ukraine war, the "level of death and destruction" in Gaza, escalating violence in Sudan, Myanmar and the Sahel, and the spread of terrorism across Africa.

He sharply criticized the Security Council's inability to act, calling it "paralyzed" and structurally outdated, with no permanent representation from Africa or Latin America and a veto system that "protects violations of international law."

- Climate overshoot: 'My generation has failed'

On the climate crisis, Guterres delivered one of his starkest warnings, declaring: "My generation has failed in relation to climate action."

He said the world is heading toward a temperature overshoot above 1.5°C, with devastating consequences for human health, food security and global stability. Current national emissions pledges amount to only 10% reductions by 2035, far below the 60% required, he added.

- Calls for Global South representation and institutional reform

Answering questions from fellows, Guterres said the UN is pushing for reforms to strengthen the voice of the Global South, but such changes ultimately depend on member states, adding: "Power is never distributed. Power is taken."

He noted that emerging economies - Brazil, India, China, Indonesia and others - represent a growing share of global output, while global governance structures still reflect the world of 1945.

- Humanitarian funding collapse and widening inequalities

Guterres also warned that reduced contributions to development and humanitarian aid, including cuts by the United States and other donors, have resulted in a "deep disaster" for communities facing hunger, lack of health services and collapsing essential infrastructure.

To adapt, UN agencies are consolidating supply chains, procurement and logistics to preserve as many resources as possible for crisis-affected populations.

- A message to young people: Don't give up, transform the system

Addressing widespread youth distrust in multilateral institutions, he urged young journalists to fight for reform rather than abandon the system.

"There is no solution to global issues without strong multilateral institutions… The answer is not to get rid of them, but to transform them," he added.