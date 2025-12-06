Turkish FM Fidan urges 'immediate' ouster of non-Syrian SDF elements for integration process

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday criticized efforts to integrate the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which operates in Syria under the name of SDF, into the Syrian army, saying the group's only objective is to target Türkiye.

Speaking during a "Newsmaker Interview" session at the 23rd Doha Forum in the Qatari capital Doha, Fidan answered questions from Patrick Wintour, diplomatic editor of The Guardian.

"We know that SDF, being a part of PKK, has certain elements inside SDF who are actually solely positioned to fight against Türkiye. So, just to start, we want non-Syrian elements from SDF — the elements from Iraq, Iran, and Türkiye — to immediately leave," Fidan stated.

Syria, he said, has always been a country of critical importance for Türkiye, noting that any development in Syria or Iraq is immediately felt within Türkiye.

"All the capacity and the units which have been positioned against Türkiye's interests and security should be abolished," Fidan further added.

Fidan said Türkiye could shoulder certain burdens, but the humanitarian tragedy in Syria became unbearable, prompting President Erdogan to adopt an open-door policy that allowed millions fleeing the Assad regime to enter the country.

Fidan added that Iran and Russia strongly backed the Syrian regime, that 2016-2017 were extremely difficult years, and that international support for the Syrian opposition eventually faded, leaving Türkiye and Qatar largely alone as the US and West shifted toward aiding the PKK.

He noted that both Ankara and Damascus have consistently conveyed their expectations to the SDF, adding that the group and the Syrian government may reach their own arrangement as a sovereign decision by Damascus.

He said the SDF's talks with the regime are complex, given the effort to integrate tens of thousands of fighters, and stressed that the process requires good faith and a shared vision.

Fidan warned that if the SDF pursues only a symbolic process to appear engaged with the international community without taking real steps, it will not be credible, stressing that Türkiye expects genuine engagement from both sides.

The minister recalled that during his tenure as intelligence chief between 2009 and 2013, he held talks with the PKK leadership and that the sides had come close to an understanding, which the PKK later abandoned due to developments in Syria.

He said: "At that time, Abdullah Ocalan was not very effective in stopping the PKK from turning away from the agreement. We are not sure. If we look at the past, the past can repeat itself again, because of exactly Syria. So that's why Syria is very critical. I believe that he can play a role. I don't know if he wants to play, or he can have leverage."

- Türkiye ready to fully support Palestine, including ISF deployment

Fidan noted that some parties want Türkiye to be part of the ISF (International Stabilization Force) because "they know that we can play a leading role and we can really make their life easier in terms of getting more legitimacy and support from their public."

He added that Türkiye is working closely with Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and several other Muslim and Arab countries on the issue.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye is ready to provide every kind of support to Palestine, including sending troops to the ISF, but said the positions, approach and consensus of the relevant parties will be decisive.

He further stressed the need for US President Trump's involvement, saying he expects Trump to have "a good discussion with Netanyahu," as the US positions itself as the leading actor in efforts to establish peace in the Middle East.

"The daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israelis are indescribable at the moment. And all the indicators are showing that there is a huge risk of stopping the process at the moment," the minister said.

Fidan said thousands of Palestinian detainees face systematic Israeli torture and urged international action.

He noted rising global pressure through protests and wider recognition of Palestine, but warned that escalating violence continues and Netanyahu is inflicting long-term damage on Israel's future.

He further said the priority for the International Stabilization Force is "first and foremost, to stop the war between Palestinians and the Israelis," emphasizing that the ISF is needed to "separate Israelis and Palestinians on the borderline" and prevent further attacks.

He noted that the force should not be expected to carry out tasks "that have not been completed by the Israeli security forces," as the peace plan includes separate provisions for Gaza's security, policing, and administration.

Once the border is secured, he said, other issues inside Gaza can be addressed, stressing that "Israel shouldn't threaten Gaza, and Gaza in no way should threaten Israel."

Fidan underlined the need to reactivate Gaza's police force and Palestinian administration, and to ensure the peace committee functions effectively.

He cautioned against rushing disarmament, saying "that cannot be the first thing to do in the process… we have to be realistic."

The minister said the ISF should be deployed on the border, Palestinian forces should gradually take over policing and administration, and aid must flow freely to revive normal life.

He warned that leaving Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu unchecked risks forcing Palestinians out of Gaza, and noted that the ISF would operate with a police force independent of Hamas.

He added that Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, and other Arab League and OIC members would be responsible for enforcing the peace plan, with no Palestinian group allowed to deviate from it.

Fidan said he is in contact with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that Washington understands the gravity of the Gaza file and must act swiftly to keep the process moving. He added that Hamas has met nearly all demands, with only one hostage body still outstanding.

Fidan further added that Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt co-signed the Oct. 10 ceasefire and that Ankara is ready to serve as a guarantor.

- Targeting trade routes risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan said Türkiye has spoken with both Ukraine and Russia regarding attacks on ships in international waters in the Black Sea, calling the issue highly sensitive and warning that targeting trade routes risks escalating the war geographically and methodologically.

Commenting on the US national security strategy's reference to a future NATO with fewer European members, he said debates within the alliance on EU and non-EU members are longstanding, adding that Europe's push for its own security architecture stems from this discussion, even though NATO already provides that framework.

Fidan said at the Doha Forum that Qatar has grown into a global mediator and plays a major role in resolving conflicts worldwide.

He highlighted the forum's importance in addressing regional issues, especially Palestine and Syria, and praised the strong and expanding partnership between Türkiye and Qatar across multiple fields.